Why Stride Stock Was Hopping This Week

Investors could have learned quite a bit about successful stocks this week by following developments with Stride (NYSE: LRN). The educational services company posted a fresh quarterly earnings report, and both pundits and market participants liked what they heard. As of late Thursday evening, Stride 's share price had risen by more than 17% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Stride had a good fiscal third quarter of 2024, with notable gains in enrollment translating to double-digit rises in both revenue and per-share profitability. The two line items also came in well above the consensus analyst estimates, plus the company raised its full fiscal year guidance for revenue and non-GAAP (adjusted) operating income. When a publicly traded company delivers a beat-and-raise quarter, analysts following it are often quick to get more bullish on its prospects. So it was with Stride , as several prognosticators made upward revisions to their takes on the stock.