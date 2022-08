Why Strong Revenue Growth Could Give Sun Country Airlines a Lift

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ultra-low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) has been in a tailspin since its IPO in March 2021. However, the company now looks ready for takeoff, with strong revenue growth, a thriving charter business, and a successful, well-established partnership with Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).Sun Country was founded in 1982 at the Minneapolis-St Paul Airport, its current hub. However, it wasn't until CEO Jude Bricker joined the company in 2017 that Sun Country began to distinguish itself as a unique air carrier.Bricker led sweeping changes for Sun Country, like cutting out premium cabins and free bags. More importantly, though, he hunted down additional sources of revenue for the company.Continue reading