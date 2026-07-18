StubHub a Aktie
WKN DE: A416HY / ISIN: US86384P1093
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18.07.2026 02:03:48
Why StubHub Stock Plummeted by 13% This Week
StubHub Holdings (NYSE: STUB) took a drubbing over the past few days, due to a new law in a major metropolitan market that could ding the ticket company's business. Investors didn't like the sound of that, and many reacted by selling their shares. This resulted in a 13% dive over the week for StubHub's stock, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Tuesday, the Washington, D.C. City Council passed the RESALE Act into law. The measure, whose name stands for "restricting egregious scalping against live entertainment," imposes a 10% cap on secondary-ticket sale markups. That's quite the curb on StubHub's local business, as it relies on hefty markups for profitability. The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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