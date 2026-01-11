StubHub a Aktie
WKN DE: A416HY / ISIN: US86384P1093
|
12.01.2026 00:28:07
Why StubHub Stock Popped by 15% Last Month
StubHub (NYSE: STUB), the online event ticket purveyor, wasn't a golden ticket for investors in the weeks after its September IPO. In December, however, the company delivered several pieces of good news, and that was enough to boost its share price by 15% across the month. As 2025 came to a close, StubHub was still notably below its IPO price, but it looked better positioned for a recovery. On two successive days in early December, StubHub made a pair of announcements about its business. The first was its launch, in collaboration with U.K.-based live event specialist ATG Entertainment, of Theatre Week. As the name suggests, this is a week-long event, held in mid-December, during which StubHub customers can receive a $50 credit when they buy a ticket to select Broadway plays. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
