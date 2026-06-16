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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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16.06.2026 04:15:00
Why Summer Is the Best Time to Review Your Estate Plan
Although not the first person to make this kind of joke, in 1789 Benjamin Franklin told Jean-Baptiste Le Roy: "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." The joke was meant to be about taxes, but the inevitability of death is just as important when you are looking at estate planning. Here's why this summer could be the best time for you to review your estate plan.Deep down inside, we all know that we'll pay taxes until we die. While we'll happily deal with the tax issue, dealing with death is far more complex. It hits us on an emotional level that is difficult to explain and, for some, even harder to overcome. That's especially true when you are in the middle of dealing with life and all that it throws at you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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