Why Summit Materials Stock Jumped on Thursday

Shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) were up 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday after the construction materials provider filed a preliminary statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its planned acquisition of the equity interests of Argos USA, including Cementos Argos.Summit said it will finance the transaction with $1.2 billion in cash and 54.7 million shares of Summit stock. Following the transaction, Summit shareholders will own approximately 69% of Summit , with Cementos Argos owning the balance. Summit shares are up 21% year to date, but this acquisition could be a major growth catalyst once the deal closes sometime in the first half of 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel