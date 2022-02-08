+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-
Why Sun Country Shares Are Flying High Today

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) had a strong fourth quarter, and investors are reacting by climbing on board. Shares of the leisure-focused airline traded up as much as 11% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. As of 1:23 p.m. ET, it was up 8.03%.Sun Country is a Minnesota-based discount carrier that also has a large charter operation. The airline went public last spring and has mostly flown into headwinds in the months since, with the stock down 27% from its March 2021 opening.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
ATX und DAX klettern kräftig nach oben -- Käufer an Asiens Börsen letztlich in der Überzahl
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte sehr stark. An den größten Fernost-Börsen dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.

