Why Suncor Energy Stock Surged More than 10% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) jumped 10.3% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. What makes that gain stand out even more is that the S&P 500 tumbled 8.8% last month. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was news that an activist investor had built a stake in the company with plans to shake things up. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading