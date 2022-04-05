|
05.04.2022 00:10:05
Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today
An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO. That was a fairly quick response, as Sundial announced at the end of March that it had submitted its application for the order.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
