Why Sundial Growers Stock Dropped Today After Reporting Earnings

Canadian pot company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results last night, and the market was selling its stock today. After dropping nearly 6% at the lows of the day, Sundial shares finished down 3.98% on Thursday. While its fourth-quarter revenue increased 63% from the prior-year period to about $17.7 million, the company still reported a net loss of almost $43 million for the quarter and $180 million for the full year. Investors today might be looking at those full-year results and losing patience as the 2021 loss grew by 11.5% over its 2020 net loss.