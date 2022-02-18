|
18.02.2022 22:57:33
Why Sundial Growers Stock Got Smoked Friday
Shareholders of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have had plenty to worry about lately. The stock is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq, as the share price hovers near $0.60. Investors recently got a reprieve from that concern, but today the stock dropped sharply for another reason. Sundial shares closed the day down 5.94%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!