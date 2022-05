Why Sundial Growers Stock Plummeted 32.9% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 32.9% April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Canadian cannabis company closed March 31 at $0.70, then gradually fell to a low of $0.4694, where it closed at the end of April. That wasn't far off from the company's 52-week low of $0.40 a share and a long way from its 52-week high of $1.49.Image source: Getty Images.It wasn't a great month for cannabis stocks as the EFTMG Alternative Harvest Cannabis ETF was down more than 8% in that period, but Sundial had problems on top of that. It wasn't just one thing that drove the company's stock steadily downward, but a series of problems.Continue reading