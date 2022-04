Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday.Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29. At that time, it said it expected to report record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations for 2021, but was pushing the release date back by up to two weeks. Now, the company has delayed the annual report's release once again, and investors are concerned. Continue reading