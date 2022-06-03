Why Sundial Growers Will Get a Huge Boost in Sales Next Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For a supposed growth stock, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) hasn't been doing much growing. For example, generating consistent sales growth has been a big problem for the Calgary, Canada-based cannabis grower. Last year its revenue declined by 8%, and when compared to 2019, its top line was down by 12%. But the cannabis company has been expanding through acquisitions of late. Its operations are getting broader, branching out from being just a cultivator to a pot shop operator -- and most recently, even a liquor store owner. And that's why I feel confident in making what should be a straightforward prediction for the company's upcoming quarter: Sundial's revenue will hit a record high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading