Why SunPower Stock Lost 8% After Earnings

Shares of solar power stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) dropped 8.2% through 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, after the company reported a big "earnings miss" this morning.Heading into Q3, analysts weren't particularly optimistic about SunPower 's chances, forecasting only break-even earnings on $455 million in quarterly sales. SunPower , however, managed to miss both those marks, losing a non-GAAP (adjusted) $0.12 per share and with revenues coming in shy of forecasts at $432 million. And that was the good news. The bad news is that sales not only missed estimates but were also down 9% year over year. And although SunPower 's non-GAAP loss was $0.12 per share, its loss when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was nearly half again as big -- $0.17 per share -- versus a $0.73-per-share profit a year ago.