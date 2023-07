Why SunPower Stock Popped 10% on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of solar power company SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) exploded higher on Wednesday, rising 10.1% through 2:30 p.m. ET.You can thank Raymond James for that.Bright and early Wednesday morning, Raymond James upgraded SunPower stock from outperform (i.e., buy) to strong buy (i.e., buy it now), and maintained its $21 price target to the $10.50 stock, implying this stock could literally double off of its current share price. Continue reading