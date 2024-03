Why SunPower Stock Slumped on Thursday

Whenever a company delays a regulatory filing, particularly one involving quarterly or annual financial updates, some investors fear the worst. After all, such filings are a normal and expected aspect of the life of publicly traded businesses.This explains the nearly 2% sell-off in SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares on Thursday. The solar energy company admitted in a brief regulatory filing that it'll be late in filing its latest set of fundamentals.Anyone hoping to learn in-depth how SunPower did in 2023 will have to wait longer than expected. The company said the submission of its 10-K annual report would be delayed an indefinite period of time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel