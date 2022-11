Why SunPower Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped on Tuesday after the solar technology and energy services provider announced a surge in sales and profits. As of 3:15 p.m. ET, SunPower 's stock price was up more than 9%.SunPower added 23,000 customers in the third quarter. That brought its total residential customer count to over 486,000, representing growth of 25% compared to the year-ago period.The solar energy leader's revenue, in turn, rose 14% to $475.7 million. That was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for sales of roughly $431 million.