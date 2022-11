Why Sunrun Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped more than 18% on Thursday after the residential solar leader delivered strong third-quarter growth metrics. Sunrun added 35,760 customers during the quarter. The renewable power provider ended September with a total of 759,937 customers. That's up 21% from the prior-year period."Sunrun's energy subscription model, which can deliver clean energy technology and innovation that is more affordable and reliable for customers, is particularly well suited for this economic environment," CEO Mary Powell said in a press release.Continue reading