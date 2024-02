Why Super Micro Computer, Applied Materials, and C3.ai Rallied Today

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were rallying on Friday, up 6.1%, 6.9%, and 6.2%, respectively, in Friday trading.None of these stocks had company-specific news to speak of today. However, in general, artificial intelligence stocks continued to power higher on solid news flow for AI prospects, which only seems to be getting better and better.Today's news included a bullish announcement from the Biden Administration on CHIPS and Science Act subsidies and a breaking news story that OpenAI founder Sam Altman is looking to raise a stunning amount of money for an AI-related chip venture.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel