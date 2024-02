Why Super Micro Computer, C3.ai, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Rallied on Thursday

The drama of earnings season continued on Thursday as investors digested the latest financial reports and what they mean in terms of the ongoing economic recovery.Investors have been sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to learn if the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), which began in earnest last year, will help drive technology stocks to new heights. Solid results and a blockbuster forecast from a company deeply integrated in the AI space helped lift other stocks in the sector.With that as a backdrop, AI server specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose 1.6%, AI solutions provider C3.ai (NYSE: AI) climbed 3.4%, chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) jumped 6.8%, warehouse-automation specialist Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) soared 9.2%, and AI audio-solutions provider SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) surged 14.6% by the time the market closed on Thursday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel