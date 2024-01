Why Super Micro Computer Rallied Again Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were rallying big for the second day in a row on Tuesday, up 5.3% as of 12:46 p.m. ET.The company didn't disclose any new company-specific news today, but will appear at an industry analyst conference tomorrow. In addition, today's rally was likely further fueled by a similar two-day rally for Nvidia, Super Micro 's close partner in artificial intelligence (AI) servers, which did have some positive news.Following yesterday's new product announcements at CES around AI PCs and autonomous driving, the AI chip giant received a buy rating and target price upgrade from Wall Street amid increasing AI-related optimism. Nvidia's good day carried Super Micro along with it. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel