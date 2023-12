Why Super Micro Computer Rocketed Higher Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were rallying on Thursday, up a whopping 7.5% on the day as of 2:35 p.m. ET.Unlike many other beaten-down stocks that are rallying today, Super Micro had already appreciated mightily in 2023, up a whopping 233% on the year. Still, the stock remains about 25% below its early August highs. So the prospects of lower interest rates and an economic "soft landing" appear to be spurring a "risk on" mentality in cyclical stocks, such as financials, industrials, and, in the case of Super Micro , technology hardware. In addition, Super Micro issued a press release today highlighting new availability of servers built with the new Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) fifth-generation Xeon server processor, perhaps incrementally increasing excitement for this AI stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel