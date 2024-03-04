|
04.03.2024 17:57:00
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Blasted Higher on Monday Morning
Shares of server and storage-solution specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also known as Supermicro, resumed their relentless rise Monday, surging as much as 21.1%. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 18.4%.The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) stock higher was an announcement it would be joining a major trading index.An announcement released after market close on Friday revealed that Supermicro would be joining the S&P 500. The stock will be replacing home appliance specialist Whirlpool when the market opens on March 18. In a press release marking the occasion, S&P Global noted, "the changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization rage."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
04.03.24
|S&P 500-Eintritt kurbelt Super Micro Computer-Aktie an (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Super Micro Computer-Aktie fester: Neues System nutzt Superchip von NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Analyst hebt Kursziel massiv an: Optimismus gegenüber Super Micro Computer-Aktie wächst (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Börsen-Star Super Micro Computer-Aktie rutscht nach "vorsichtiger" Wells Fargo-Studie ab (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Super Micro Computer-Aktie steigt bei über 1.000 Dollar auf neues Rekordhoch (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Zukäufe eines Vorstandsmitglieds: Super Micro-Computer-Aktie wenig bewegt (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|NASDAQ-Titel Super Micro Computer-Aktie deutlich fester: Positive Prognose für Super Micro Computer (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.24
|Ausblick: Super Micro Computer legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)