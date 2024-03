Why Super Micro Computer Stock Blasted Higher on Monday Morning

Shares of server and storage-solution specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also known as Supermicro, resumed their relentless rise Monday, surging as much as 21.1%. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 18.4%.The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) stock higher was an announcement it would be joining a major trading index.An announcement released after market close on Friday revealed that Supermicro would be joining the S&P 500. The stock will be replacing home appliance specialist Whirlpool when the market opens on March 18. In a press release marking the occasion, S&P Global noted, "the changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization rage."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel