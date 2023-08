Why Super Micro Computer Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were down 21.6% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company's strong fiscal fourth-quarter results were overshadowed by conservative forward guidance.On the former, Super Micro 's quarterly net sales climbed 32.9% year over year to $2.18 billion, translating to a 34% increase in adjusted (non-generally accepted accounting principles, or non-GAAP) net income of $3.51 per share. Analysts, on average, were modeling revenue of $2.08 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.96 per share."We continue to see unprecedented demand for AI and other advanced applications requiring optimized rack-scale solutions," stated Super Micro CEO Charles Liang. "We are in a great position to continue our growth momentum given our record new design wins, customers, and backlog for our best-in-class rack-scale Total AI & IT Solutions."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel