Why Super Micro Computer Stock Fell 16.7% in August

Shares of server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) fell 16.7% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Super Micro reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Aug. 8, after which the stock sold off about 25%, before recovering with a lot of other tech stocks toward the month's end.But aside from a somewhat conservative near-term guide, which seemed entirely due to supply constraints in Nvidia AI chips, there really wasn't much wrong with the report.