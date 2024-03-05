|
05.03.2024 18:34:10
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Falling Today
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock is slipping in Tuesday's trading. The server-technology specialist's share price was down 5.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.While there isn't any business-specific news pulling Supermicro stock lower today, the company's share price is slipping as investors weigh risks in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. In particular, investors are feeling a bit more cautious about companies in the category after reports emerged today that Advanced Micro Devices will need to secure a special export license for some of its AI processors. Super Micro Computer stock has been on an incredible run, and it's not surprising to see investors pumping the breaks a bit. Yesterday, the server specialist's stock registered explosive gains and closed out the daily trading session up roughly 19% after it was announced that the company would become part of the S&P 500 index later this month. Today, investors have been left to weigh another ripple in the increasingly complex relationship between the U.S. and China -- and what it means for the rapidly evolving AI space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
