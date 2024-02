Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Surging Again Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are making big gains in Wednesday's trading session. The red-hot server company's share price was up 6.6% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Yesterday, Barclays published a bullish note on the stock. The firm's analysts retained an overweight rating on the company and raised their one-year price target to $961 per share.The analysts previously had a one-year target of $691 on the stock, which Super Micro has already surpassed. Besides the Barclays note, the company's valuation could also be getting a boost from bullish coverage on Nvidia. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel