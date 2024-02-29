|
29.02.2024 19:39:27
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Surging Today
The stock of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is rallying in Thursday's trading. The share price was up 5.9% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Super Micro is gaining ground today thanks to bullish news for Nvidia. In addition to positive coverage for the chipmaker from an analyst, it was also announced that a new partner had joined Nvidia's machine-vision platform.Movements for Nvidia's share price often have ripple effects for other companies in artificial intelligence (AI). Shares of the leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) were up 1.7% as of 12:30 p.m. today, and the bullish momentum was lifting Super Micro and other high-profile AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
