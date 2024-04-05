05.04.2024 20:17:05

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Jumped 17% in March

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were climbing again last month as the company, best known for making AI servers, was added to the S&P 500. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Supermicro stock rose 17% last month.Admission to the broad-market index caps off a dramatic run for Supermicro, as the company is also known, and the stock has gained nearly 1,000% since the start of 2023 after it emerged as a winner in the generative AI boom.As you can see from the chart, the stock jumped early in the month on the S&P 500 news before giving up much of those gains and then rebounding to close out the end of March.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten