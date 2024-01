Why Super Micro Computer Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) were moving higher today after the company delivered strong fiscal second-quarter results and impressed the market with its guidance.Supermicro had already reported preliminary results, so the second-quarter numbers weren't a surprise, but the guidance made it clear that the company's rapid growth from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom will continue for the rest of the year.As of 1:21 p.m. ET, the stock was up 3.1% after trading up as much as 11.9% earlier in the session.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel