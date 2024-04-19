|
19.04.2024 18:37:44
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Just Crashed 17%
Recently red-hot Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock -- up 765% over the last 52 weeks -- turned ice cold Friday, falling 17.2% through 11:20 a.m. ET. And believe it or not, Wells Fargo is to blame.This morning the bank reiterated its equal weight (i.e., hold) rating on the popular artificial intelligence (AI) stock, saying it thinks the shares are worth $960. Considering the stock closed at $928 Thursday evening, that doesn't sound so bad... except for one thing.Super Micro Computer announced this morning that it will report its fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings on Tuesday, April 30. Now, here's the thing: Seven of the last eight times Super Micro has announced an upcoming earnings report, says Wells Fargo, the company paired this news with a preannouncement of better-than-expected earnings. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Super Micro Computer von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)