Why Super Micro Computer Stock Lost 15% in April

April was another volatile month for high-flying AI stock Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) as interest in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report built, but in the end, the stock finished the quarter down 15%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.That pullback was in line with a broader decline in AI stocks, as investors seemed to fear that a bubble was forming in the sector after stocks like Supermicro, as the company is also known, had already skyrocketed.The major piece of news weighing on the stock was a prediction that its earnings report, which came out after hours on April 30 but didn't move the stock until May 1, would disappoint.