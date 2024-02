Why Super Micro Computer Stock Surged Thursday Morning

Shares of server and storage solution specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also known as Supermicro, resumed their relentless push higher Thursday, surging by as much as 21%. As of 10:56 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 19.4%.A check of all the usual sources -- regulatory filings, analyst commentary, and financial reports -- found no company-specific news fueling the gains, which suggests the rise was due primarily to a robust earnings report from a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).For its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (which ended Jan 28.), Nvidia's revenue soared by 265% year over year to a record $22.1 billion. The chipmaker's profits were equally robust as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged by 486% to $5.16. Nvidia has arguably been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the accelerating adoption of generative AI, and its performance bodes well for continued strong growth for Supermicro.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel