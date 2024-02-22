|
22.02.2024 17:36:58
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Surged Thursday Morning
Shares of server and storage solution specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also known as Supermicro, resumed their relentless push higher Thursday, surging by as much as 21%. As of 10:56 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 19.4%.A check of all the usual sources -- regulatory filings, analyst commentary, and financial reports -- found no company-specific news fueling the gains, which suggests the rise was due primarily to a robust earnings report from a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).For its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (which ended Jan 28.), Nvidia's revenue soared by 265% year over year to a record $22.1 billion. The chipmaker's profits were equally robust as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged by 486% to $5.16. Nvidia has arguably been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the accelerating adoption of generative AI, and its performance bodes well for continued strong growth for Supermicro.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.24
|Börsen-Star Super Micro Computer-Aktie rutscht nach "vorsichtiger" Wells Fargo-Studie ab (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Super Micro Computer-Aktie steigt bei über 1.000 Dollar auf neues Rekordhoch (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Zukäufe eines Vorstandsmitglieds: Super Micro-Computer-Aktie wenig bewegt (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|NASDAQ-Titel Super Micro Computer-Aktie deutlich fester: Positive Prognose für Super Micro Computer (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.24
|Ausblick: Super Micro Computer legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: Super Micro Computer gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)