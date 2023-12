Why Super Micro Computer Stock Tumbled Monday Morning

Shares of server and storage solution specialist Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) slumped Monday morning, shedding as much as 5.7%. As of 1:33 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 2.5%.The catalyst that pushed the stock lower was a downgrade and a bearish forecast by a Wall Street investment firm.Super Micro Computer, also called Supermicro, has been on fire in 2023, gaining more than 230% so far this year through Friday's market close.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel