|
07.08.2024 21:14:24
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Was Tumbling Today
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) was having a rough day today after the artificial intelligence (AI) server maker reported another strong quarter of sales growth, but margins compressed faster than expected and it badly missed estimates on the bottom line.The stock was down 18% as of 1:54 p.m. ET on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Super Micro-Aktie wegen Ausblick tiefrot: Super Micro verzeichnet Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit kommt (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)