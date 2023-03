Why Sweetgreen Is Falling Another 11% Lower This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) are falling 10.9% lower this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the restaurant operator reported disappointing earnings results last week.Although Sweetgreen reported generally improved metrics from the year-ago period, the results came in lower than what Wall Street was expecting. And though guidance for the coming first quarter was substantially better than analyst forecasts, the restaurant stock's full-year outlook was decidedly below what they were anticipating.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading