Why Sweetgreen Stock Soared 37% in May

Shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the fast-casual salad chain, were surging again last month after the company posted another strong earnings report and talked up its expanding robotic kitchen program, known as Infinite Kitchen.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished last month up 37%. As you can see from the chart, all the stock's gains came on the earnings report in the middle of the month. In fact, the stock actually fell slightly toward the end of the month as Sweetgreen stock gave back some of the earnings-related gains.