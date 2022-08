Why SWVL Holdings Stock Was Down on an Up Day

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Swvl Holdings (NASDAQ: SWVL) investors sat out of a big rally early Wednesday, with shares falling 16% by 12:45 p.m. EDT, compared to a 1.9% surge in the S&P 500. The drop added to sharp short-term losses for owners of the mass transit solution provider and was sparked by news of new share issuance.Swvl said in a press release before the market opened that it has struck a deal to issue stock to an institutional investor. The company is aiming to raise as much as $20 million from the agreement, which allows the investor to purchase shares at a value of around $1.65 per share at any time over the next several years.New stock issuances will often pressure share prices because they add to the supply of available stock. Existing shares become relatively less valuable as this pool grows, too, because their claim on a company's earnings flow is diluted by the rising share count.Continue reading