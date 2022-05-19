|
19.05.2022 18:22:36
Why Synopsys Stock Jumped on Thursday
Shares of semiconductor design and testing software company Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) popped on Thursday. The tech stock rose as much as 11.2%. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, the stock was up 9.9%.The stock's sharp increase was due primarily to Synopsys' fiscal second-quarter earnings report, which featured better-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings per share as well as a strong outlook.Fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.279 billion was up from $1.024 billion in the year-ago period, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $1.260 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 improved from $1.70 in the year-ago period. The consensus forecast for this key profitability metric was $2.37. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Synopsys Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.22
|Why Synopsys Stock Jumped on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Synopsys zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Hermann Nitsch: Cult avant-garde artist dies (Deutsche Welle)
|
19.04.22
|USA: Untersuchungen gegen Chip-Designer Synopsys (Golem.de)