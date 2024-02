Why Synopsys Stock Popped Today

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) are up 7.1% as of 3:45 p.m. ET Thursday after the electronic design automation specialist announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results and impressive guidance.For its fiscal first quarter 2024 (ended Jan. 31, 2024), Synopsys ' revenue grew 21.2% year over year to $1.649 billion, translating into adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $553.7 million, or $3.56 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $3.41 per share on sales of $1.64 billion.Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi called it "an excellent start to the year with strong execution across the company as AI continues to drive our customers' investments in silicon and systems that position them for future growth."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel