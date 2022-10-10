|
10.10.2022 17:51:50
Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
Shares of T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) were up 0.9% after the market open on Monday. The move comes on another down day for the broader market, with the Nasdaq Composite Index down almost 1% earlier this morning. Shares of Verizon Communications and AT&T were also trading higher.Top telecom stocks have outperformed the market year to date, with T-Mobile the only one of the leaders posting a gain, up 19%. Here are a few reasons why T-Mobile could hold up well going into 2023.Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery noted that telecom stocks should remain relatively immune from the macroeconomic headwinds. In the second quarter, T-Mobile delivered strong earnings and management raised guidance -- something that is quite rare in 2022. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!