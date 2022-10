Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) were up 0.9% after the market open on Monday. The move comes on another down day for the broader market, with the Nasdaq Composite Index down almost 1% earlier this morning. Shares of Verizon Communications and AT&T were also trading higher.Top telecom stocks have outperformed the market year to date, with T-Mobile the only one of the leaders posting a gain, up 19%. Here are a few reasons why T-Mobile could hold up well going into 2023.Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery noted that telecom stocks should remain relatively immune from the macroeconomic headwinds. In the second quarter, T-Mobile delivered strong earnings and management raised guidance -- something that is quite rare in 2022. Continue reading