Why T-Mobile US Stock Popped on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock gained 3.1% through 10:35 a.m. ET after the company reported beats on both top and bottom lines Wednesday morning.Wall Street analysts had forecast the cellphone operator would earn $2.28 per share on almost $19.6 billion in sales in Q2 2024. In fact, T-Mobile reported a $2.49-per-share profit and sales of nearly $19.8 billion. T-Mobile passed the 100-million-postpaid-customers mark in Q2, adding a net of 1.3 million new customers, a performance management called "best in industry." Of those, 777,000 came for phone service. The rest bought services such as home internet via cellphone tower. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

11:41 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:55 T-Mobile US Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 T-Mobile US Outperform Bernstein Research
31.07.24 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.07.24 T-Mobile US Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Telekom AG (Spons. ADRS) 23,80 0,85% Deutsche Telekom AG (Spons. ADRS)
Deutsche Telekom AG 24,12 0,17% Deutsche Telekom AG
T-Mobile US 168,14 -0,17% T-Mobile US

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

