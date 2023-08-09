|
09.08.2023 17:14:22
Why Taboola Stock Was Up on Wednesday
Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) shareholders had a great start to the trading day today. Shares were up 15% by 11 a.m. ET, compared to a modest decline in the S&P 500. That increase put the digital advertising platform specialist's stock back above the wider market's returns for the year, up 26% so far in 2023.The rally was powered by positive news on the earnings front.The company revealed before the market opened that sales were $332 million for the selling period that ended in late June. While that result marked a 3% decline compared to a year earlier, it was well above management's prior outlook. That forecast had called for revenue between $296 million and $322 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
