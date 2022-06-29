|
29.06.2022 12:18:00
Why Taco Bell's International Strategy Could Boost Yum! Brands
On paper, Taco Bell seems like a bit of an outlier for parent company Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM). The brand has struggled to take off internationally, including in markets like Dubai and Mexico , and its global footprint pales in comparison to its sister chains, KFC and Pizza Hut.But Taco Bell is now taking a different approach to its international growth, and it just may be the right strategy to put the brand on par with its fellow Yum! brands, or at least contribute significantly to its parent company's revenues and profits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
