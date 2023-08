Why Taiwan Semiconductor Is a Top Stock for Investors to Buy Today

The demand for semiconductors has skyrocketed in a world that continues to rely on technology for everything from communication to healthcare. However, despite solid secular tailwinds behind chip manufacturing, the industry is no stranger to cyclical downturns, and many companies have struggled to navigate the ebbs and flows of the volatile chip market.Even Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), one of the industry's leading players, has been hit hard by the recent downturn. But there are signs that the company is poised to bounce back quickly. Despite its struggles over the last year and a half, today is an excellent time for long-term growth investors to consider putting it on their buy list. Here's why.As society's thirst for the latest technology increases, the need for faster and more efficient computing is rising. And that's where Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) comes in as the largest contract chip manufacturer in the world. TSMC is a pure-play foundry, meaning it doesn't design or sell chips to end users but specializes in manufacturing them for other companies. And with cutting-edge technology at its disposal, it can meet the ever-growing demand for more powerful semiconductors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel