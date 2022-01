Why Taiwan Semiconductor Is Stepping Up Its Investments

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is the world's biggest semiconductor manufacturer, which puts it in a unique position during the global chip shortage. That's why it's spending more than $40 billion in capital expenditures this year.In this episode of "Beat and Raise," recorded on Jan. 20, Fool contributors Will Healy and Brian Withers discuss Taiwan Semi's prospects and why it has such a strong competitive position.Continue reading