09.02.2023 18:39:14
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Rising Today
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were running 3% higher at 11:42 a.m. ET on Thursday as much of the computer chip industry was rising on no particular news. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were also up modestly.A supplier of Taiwan Semiconductor, however, Tokyo Electron, did boost its profit outlook for the year, citing better-than-expected demand. It said that while many companies had reviewed their investment plans for the immediate future, they chose to continue spending on equipment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
