|
06.12.2022 18:22:11
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- the most valuable semiconductor company in the world -- became just the tiniest bit less valuable on Tuesday, as the stock shed 2.1% through 10:55 a.m. ET. And curiously, the stock's slide this morning appears to be in response to good news, not bad.This morning, TSM announced that it will more than triple its planned investment in semiconductor manufacturing in Arizona. In addition to its initial factory (or fab) already under construction and expected to begin operations in 2024, the company will build a second fab with a targeted 2026 start date. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!