20.04.2023 18:16:13
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Rallied Thursday Morning
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), also known as TSMC, surged higher Thursday, jumping as much as 5.3%. As of 10:55 a.m. ET today, the stock was still up 3%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was quarterly results that weren't nearly as bad as investors had feared.For the first quarter, revenue was 508.63 billion New Taiwan dollars (roughly $16.65 billion), an increase of 3.6%. The bottom line also climbed, with net income of 206.99 billion New Taiwan dollars (roughly $6.78 billion), an increase of 2%. This resulted in diluted earnings per American depositary share of about $1.31. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
